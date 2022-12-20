By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Chicago Bulls are in a terrible stretch right now. They just suffered an embarrassing loss at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves where they gave up 150 points in a blowout.

It appears as though there might be more to this situation than what’s on the surface. Reports of Zach LaVine’s current situation with the team have already emerged in that there have been rumors about how he isn’t exactly the happiest of campers with the Bull right now. NBA guru Shams Charania has chimed in on the situation, and he has confirmed that there is indeed some major issues on the LaVine front in Chicago:

“From what I’m told, there have been developing on-court issues and disconnect within the roster, particularly with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan,” Shams said. “This is something the Bulls have been managing through various remedy attempts. Whether it’s team meetings (or) one-on-ones that have been set up between both DeRozan and LaVine. I’m told right now the Bulls and LaVine just simply are not seeing eye-to-eye on the situation and the approach to winning.”

It is worth noting that Zach LaVine has already spoken out about this supposed discord with DeRozan. LaVine did not exactly deny the issue and instead, focused on the fact that everything is being magnified right now because they’re losing.

Shams then went on to say that at the moment, multiple teams from around the league are keeping a close eye on what’s going on in Chicago:

“There are a host of teams right now that are monitoring the situation and trying to see whether the Bulls ultimately do make Zach LaVine available,” Shams said.

If the Bulls’ front office decides to put LaVine on the trade block in the near future, you can be sure that there are going to be more than a few teams that will be very interested in a potential swoop for the two-time All-Star.