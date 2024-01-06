Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are both back for the Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls 2023-24 season has gotten off to an interesting start, and it has been split into two parts. First, the Zach LaVine part of the season. Chicago was 5-14 at one point this season, and that's when LaVine went down with an injury. Now, the Bulls are 15-21 after going 10-7 in the part of the season without LaVine. They have looked like two different teams in that time, and LaVine is now coming back from injury. It's going to be interesting to see how Chicago looks.

Not only has Zach LaVine been out, but Nikola Vucevic has also been out for a little bit. They are both expected to return for the Bulls on Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets. There have been a lot of young guys playing in their absence, but things are going to look different with those two back in the lineup.

“Well, the minutes, that's going to be something that could be challenging,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said to the media on Friday. “But in terms of when they're on the floor, they [the younger players] need to do the things that they have been doing. I think because – I think was maybe the Milwaukee game – both DeMar [DeRozan] and Zach [LaVine] were out, Zach's [LaVine] missed some extended time, so that's opened up more minutes in the backcourt. Certainly, as he [LaVine] gets his legs back under him, and he gets off a minute restriction, he's going to go back to his normal rotation and what he's done. So, when you have players like that coming back, certainly the minutes for certain guys, it could change. But it doesn't mean while they're in there that I want them to do anything differently. We need to continue to do the things, quite honestly, that we've been working on to try to get better at since the season started. It wasn't like Zach [LaVine] went out and okay he's out, we have to revamp our offense. We never did that.”

The Bulls have been playing pretty well recently, and fans are hoping that the return of two their stars can bring them to an even better level.