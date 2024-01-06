Coby White has picked up a lot of slack since Zach LaVine got hurt.

The Chicago Bulls have had an interesting start to the 2023-24 season. Things didn't get off to a good start as the Bulls were 5-14, and then star player Zach LaVine got hurt. At that point, things looked very bleak in Chicago. However, a lot of young guys have stepped up in the absence of LaVine, and the Bulls have actually been playing some pretty good basketball. They are now 15-21 and they are in the thick of the play-in conversation.

One player that has especially stepped up since Zach LaVine got hurt is Coby White. White is averaging 17.8 PPG this season, but once LaVine comes back, his role could look a bit different. Here is what Bulls head coach Billy Donovan had to say on the matter.

“I think that Coby [White] needs to continue doing what he’s doing,” Billy Donovan told the media on Friday. “Certainly, the ball’s in his hands quite a bit and he needs to continue to be aggressive and do the things that I think he’s been doing. I wouldn’t want him [Coby White] to change the way he’s playing or feel like he has to. There have been no conversations from me about ‘Hey, we’re getting Zach [LaVine] back and Vooch [Nikola Vučević ] back and you have to change and go do this’. He still needs to continue to play the way he’s played.”

While Donovan noted that he doesn't want Coby White to change the way he is playing, changes are still expected for this Bulls team. They have looked completely different since LaVine went out, and it's going to be interesting to see how they play when he comes back.