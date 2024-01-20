Billy Donovan has a lot of confidence in his key players in close games.

The Chicago Bulls season has been a bit of a roller coaster so far. Things didn't start off well, and it looked like it might be a disappointing season of basketball in Chicago. However, the Bulls have been able to turn things around recently and they are now in position to make the play-in tournament. One thing is for certain, this has been a very entertaining season so far for the Bulls as there have been a lot of games that came down to the wire.

So far, the Bulls have played 43 games this season and seven of those games have gone to overtime. Of those 43 games, 28 of them have been decided by less than 10 points. Chicago has played in a lot of close games, and head coach Billy Donovan has a lot of confidence in his key players when they are in the game during crunch time.

“I have a lot of confidence in Vooch (Nikola Vucevic), got a lot of confidence in DeMar (DeRozan) and Zach (LaVine) and Coby (White),” Billy Donovan told the media after a recent Bulls OT win. “You know, I think there's times where there's 15-20 seconds to go when the game is one possession and you gotta get a stop and maybe you want to put guys out there to switch or you're down. But, you know, we're going to play those guys. We're going to play those guys. And, you know, like I said, I've got confidence in those guys.”

Unfortunately for the Bulls, LaVine just went down with another injury shortly after returning from injury, but still, all of those guys have been big for Chicago this season. If they are going to make a run to the postseason, it will have to continue, and people will have to step up in LaVine's absence.