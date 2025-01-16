CHICAGO – The Chicago Bulls fell at home on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks, 110-94. The Bulls have now lost three games in a row and they are getting farther and farther away from that .500 mark that they are trying to reach. This team can put it all together and look like a promising squad at times, but then they have stretches like this where there are just too many issues to overcome. Head coach Billy Donovan knows that they need to be more consistent.

With the loss, the Bulls are now 18-23 on the season, but they are still clinging to 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Chicago wants much more than another play-in tournament berth, though. Billy Donovan knows that when this team plays to their full potential, they can play with the best.

“We’re good enough to do that against anybody. So, I don't even look at it as playing up or playing down. If we don't play to our potential, it really doesn't make a difference who's out there,” Donovan said before Wednesday's game. “We have to play to what we've tried to establish as our identity for most of the year, and for the most part, we've done a pretty good job. But certainly, the things that have hurt us at times have been the rebounding, which was a factor yesterday, and then also the turnovers. That was a problem as well. But we've got to be able to do better [with] some of the things that we have control over.”

The Bulls are having similar issues that they had last year, and so far, it's looking like this season could be headed for the same fate as last year's as well: a trip to the play-in tournament and a loss before being able to make it into the playoffs. It's hard to imagine the ceiling for this team being much higher than that, but you never know.