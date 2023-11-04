Patrick Williams is off to a rough start for the Bulls, and he and Billy Donovan know that he has to take accountability.

The Chicago Bulls had a surprisingly successful season last year as they ended up finding a way into the play-in tournament. They ended up falling before they could get into the playoffs, but they still exceeded expectations. This year, the Bulls are trying to take things a step forward, and they are off to a less than ideal start so far. Through five games, the Bulls are 2-3, but it's obviously still very early in the season and there are a lot of games left to be played. If the Bulls can stay healthy, they can make a similar run to last year, but they will need some guys to step up.

One player that head coach Billy Donovan is looking to step up in Patrick Williams. He is off to a bit of a shaky start to the season, and Donovan recently talked about his accountability.

“I think in talking to Patrick [Williams], I think he'd be the first one to tell you, it's got to come from him, and I respect that,” Billy Donovan said on Friday before the Bulls took on the Brooklyn Nets. “And I respect that he's taken ownership that it's got to come from within for him to do it. And I think he's had opportunities. I think he needs to take advantage of those opportunities.”

So far this season, Patrick Williams is averaging 4.0 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 1.4 APG and he is shooting 26.7% form the field. He knows that he has to be better, and he will have many more opportunities to improve his game.