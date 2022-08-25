Bulls eyeing conspicuous first step in Operation: ‘Lure Giannis Antetokounmpo to Chicago’

The Chicago Bulls have probably heard about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s openness to play with the Windy City franchise in the future, so much so that they have seem to start the plan to lure him.

According to Christos Tsaltas of Greek outlet SDNA, the Bulls have shown interest in signing Giannis’ younger brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, after his stint with current ball club ASVEL ends. Kostas is set to be a free agent and Chicago GM Arturas Karsinovas is reportedly eyeing to get him to the team.

SDNA source: Chicago Bulls have shown interest for Greek big man, Kostas Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is a free agent after his stint at ASVEL and Bulls GM, Arturas Karnisovas, has already express his interest to sign him. #BullsNation @SdnaGr — Christos Tsaltas (@Tsaltas46) August 24, 2022

While the legitimacy of the report is questionable, it is certainly not without merit. After all, Kostas Antetokounmpo played three seasons in the NBA and even won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, albeit in limited role and action.

Furthermore, as mentioned, Giannis Antetokounmpo did say earlier this August that he is not closing his doors on potentially joining the historic Bulls franchise. While the Greek Freak’s loyalty is currently with the Milwaukee Bucks, he couldn’t help but show his admiration for Chicago.

“I think anyone asked that question who plays basketball, if he said no, he’d be a liar. It’s a team that won multiple championships, a team with one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player to ever play this game. It’s a no-brainer, everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. You never know how life brings it. Maybe I play for Chicago,” Giannis said.

If the Bulls do end up signing Kostas, the talks about them potentially luring Giannis will only intensify. Everyone knows how much the Bucks star wants to be close to his family. For now, though, fans can only wait and see if there is any truth about the rumors.