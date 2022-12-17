By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

There were some weird scenes in the United Center on Friday night as the visiting New York Knicks completely blew out the Chicago Bulls, 114-91. The home fans needed something to cheer about after watching their team suffer yet another defeat. Fortunately for them, a Derrick Rose appearance in garbage time provided them with exactly what they were looking for.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau treated the home fans with a cameo from their former superstar as New York mounted a huge lead in the dying minutes of the game. The crowd was clearly happy to see Rose back in the United Center, and as expected, they went absolutely bonkers when he hit a triple — despite the fact that it gave the Knicks a 30-point lead:

Bulls fans ERUPT as Derrick Rose buries this triple 🌹 Welcome home D-Rose!pic.twitter.com/zL4OWqyyNf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 17, 2022

It’s not every day that you see home fans cheering like this with their team down big. As a matter of fact, I struggle to think of a scene that is comparable to what we all just witnessed in Chicago. Well, that’s the Derrick Rose effect.

Rose is widely considered one of the greatest players in Bulls franchise history. After all, he still holds the record as the youngest-ever league MVP when he bagged the coveted trophy at just 22 years of age. This was during the 2010-11 season when Rose was still at the peak of his career.

Unfortunately, injuries got in the way of what could have been a very successful run. D-Rose ended up leaving Chicago after eight seasons. This was back in 2016, but it is clear that Bulls fans have not forgotten about him one bit.