The Chicago Bulls are gearing up for a pivotal interconference matchup against the Orlando Magic. Chicago wants to stay in the Play-In picture, but it cannot do so without the help of Coby White and Alex Caruso. The two guards received crucial injury updates ahead of Sunday evening's game.
Bulls guards get key injury updates for the Magic game
White (left ankle sprain) and Caruso (left ankle contusion) were initially listed as questionable for the Magic game. However, Caruso has since been ruled out, with Javonte Green replacing him in the starting lineup. Luckily, White is a go for Chicago.
Javonte Green enters the starting lineup tonight vs. the Magic.@FirstAlert | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/DfIAOisig1
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 7, 2024
Coby White originally injured his ankle during the early stages of Chicago's April 5th matchup against the New York Knicks. He scored two points in 14 minutes but has been instrumental to the Bulls' late-season push.
White averages a career-high 19.1 points along with 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists. The 24-year-old has taken a massive scoring leap in the absence of Zach LaVine, and the Bulls need his offensive prowess to thrive.
Chicago also needs a savvy defensive leader to be successful, and there is one man who consistently rises to the occasion. Alex Caruso helps add heart and intensity to the Bulls' lineup. Known for his stellar defensive leadership, IQ, and serviceable offense, Caruso is the ultimate difference maker. The seventh-year guard averages a career-best 10.0 points in addition to 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 1.6 steals.
Like White, Caruso injured his ankle during the 108-100 victory against the Knicks. If he wants to continue to play hounding defense, he will need his ankle strong and ready to go.
The Bulls cannot fall for the Magic trick
Orlando has had an impressive 2023-24 season. The Magic have a record of 45-32 and sit fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. In contrast, Chicago is 37-40, one win above the Atlanta Hawks for the ninth-place spot.
The Bulls will need to have tabs on multiple Orlando players on Sunday, starting with second-year forward Paolo Banchero. Banchero averages team-highs of 22.5 points and 5.3 assists per game along with 6.8 rebounds. He is an offensive force who helps open up opportunities for his teammates.
Chicago needs to play him tough, but they cannot forget about his partner-in-crime Franz Wagner, who puts up 19.7 points per contest. Wagner can pop off at any moment, as evidenced by his 28-point outburst from Orlando's March 5th 119-109 victory over the Washington Wizards.
Thankfully, the Bulls have a reliable weapon to combat Wagner and Banchero.
DeMar DeRozan looks to lead the way for Chicago on Sunday. He comes off a stout 20-point-10-rebound double performance against the Knicks. DeRozan will carry a heavy load and continue to be all over the floor for the Bulls.
If Chicago can get serviceable production from its role players and put forth a strong team defensive effort, the team has a chance to get another win and solidify itself in the Play-In. As for the question if both Coby White and Alex Caruso are playing tonight, the answer is yes and no, respectively.