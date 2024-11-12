Chicago Bulls guard Coby White recently shared the unusual conditioning methods he used to prepare for the 2024-25 NBA season, describing a series of off-court exercises that pushed him to new physical limits. According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network, White’s approach to offseason training included activities such as running on sand dunes, mountain biking, and paddleboarding. These non-traditional methods were designed to build stamina, agility, and endurance ahead of his sixth NBA season.

White, known for his athleticism and speed on the court, admitted that paddleboarding turned out to be one of the toughest workouts he’d ever attempted.

“That was probably the hardest conditioning thing I’ve done in my life,” White said on the broadcast. “I didn’t know how hard it was until I got out on the water. Especially on the way back. The current was going towards us so I was tired as hell.”

Coby White's career-best start highlights impact of rigorous offseason training for Bulls

White’s conditioning methods may be paying off. The guard has opened the season with a career-best performance, averaging 19.5 points, 5.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. Furthermore, he has shown increased efficiency on offense, shooting 44.2% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc. His improvement has given the Bulls an offensive spark as they navigate a challenging start to the season.

Currently holding a 4-7 record, the Bulls have faced tough competition, including a recent 119-113 loss to the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers, who stand at 12-0. Despite the team’s early struggles, White’s elevated play has been a bright spot in Chicago’s lineup.

The Bulls’ upcoming game against the 4-5 New York Knicks on Wednesday night offers White another opportunity to showcase the benefits of his offseason regimen. His improved conditioning could be instrumental in helping the team secure much-needed wins and work toward their playoff ambitions.

As the Bulls look to establish a more consistent season, White’s unconventional conditioning choices underscore his commitment to taking his game to the next level. This season could mark a pivotal moment in his career, as he emerges as a key contributor to Chicago's roster, reflecting the benefits of his rigorous and inventive approach to fitness.