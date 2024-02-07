The NBA trade deadline is just two days away as it is on February 8th at 3:00 ET. The Chicago Bulls have some decisions to make as their trade plans may have been foiled a few days ago. There have been a lot of rumors this season that the Bulls were going to trade Zach LaVine, but LaVine is now out for the season because of foot surgery. Who knows what Chicago will do now, but they only have a couple of days to figure things out.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan met with the media before Chicago hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, and he was asked about the upcoming trade deadline. While there is nothing set in stone, there are conversations going on in regards to what the team wants to do.

“No staff meetings, but certainly there are discussions,” Billy Donovan said. “I did talk to Arturas [Karnisovas], and I think that maybe I've mentioned before Sacramento, when you're five days out, that’s still a long time out. He’s said he's [Karnisovas] had conversations with a lot of different people. I did not, from him in our conversations, [hear] that there's anything definitive or anything else like that. He did come in this morning and talk to me about having different conversations, because we are leaving tomorrow, that we'd be on the phone if we need to talk more if things happened.”

RECOMMENDED
Bulls, NBA trade deadline, Billy Donovan, Billy Donovan Bulls, Bulls trade deadline, Billy Donovan with Bulls arena in the background
Bulls' Billy Donovan gets brutally honest on impact of 2024 NBA trade deadline

Scotty White ·

Bulls, Zach LaVine, Billy Donovan, Zach LaVine injury, NBA trade deadline, Zach LaVine in Bulls uni and first aid injury symbol with Bulls arena in the background
Bulls: Did Zach LaVine's injury change Chicago's strategy at trade deadline

Scotty White ·

Warriors, Nets, Bulls, Alex Caruso, Stephen Curry, Nikola Vucevic, NBA trade deadline
Best trades Warriors must make to help Stephen Curry at 2024 NBA trade deadline

Mike Cruz ·

There is sure to be a lot of trade news around the NBA in the next couple days, and it's going to be an exciting time. We'll see what the Bulls and the rest of the league end up doing soon enough.