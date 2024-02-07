The Bulls only have a couple days left to make a move.

The NBA trade deadline is just two days away as it is on February 8th at 3:00 ET. The Chicago Bulls have some decisions to make as their trade plans may have been foiled a few days ago. There have been a lot of rumors this season that the Bulls were going to trade Zach LaVine, but LaVine is now out for the season because of foot surgery. Who knows what Chicago will do now, but they only have a couple of days to figure things out.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan met with the media before Chicago hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, and he was asked about the upcoming trade deadline. While there is nothing set in stone, there are conversations going on in regards to what the team wants to do.

“No staff meetings, but certainly there are discussions,” Billy Donovan said. “I did talk to Arturas [Karnisovas], and I think that maybe I've mentioned before Sacramento, when you're five days out, that’s still a long time out. He’s said he's [Karnisovas] had conversations with a lot of different people. I did not, from him in our conversations, [hear] that there's anything definitive or anything else like that. He did come in this morning and talk to me about having different conversations, because we are leaving tomorrow, that we'd be on the phone if we need to talk more if things happened.”

There is sure to be a lot of trade news around the NBA in the next couple days, and it's going to be an exciting time. We'll see what the Bulls and the rest of the league end up doing soon enough.