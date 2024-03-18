The Chicago Bulls saw their young star Coby White go down with what looked like a concerning injury last week in a win against the Indiana Pacers. The Bulls have been dealing with a lot of injuries this season, and if they lost White for good, it would've been detrimental to their season. Luckily for Chicago, White's injury is nothing serious, but he has been out the past couple of games.
Coby White ended up suffering a minor hip injury, but he should be able to return to the court for the Bulls soon. Head coach Billy Donovan provided an update for White over the weekend and said that they are expecting him to be back sometime this week.
“Doing pretty well,” Billy Donovan said of White. “I think the hope is if he can continue to progress as he’s had in the last couple of days, tomorrow’s the end of the week, coming out of the weekend. Hopefully sometime later in this upcoming week is the hope [for his return] if he can continue to progress as he has. I don’t want to rule anything out, but the hope is sometime within this next week we’ll have him back.”
The Bulls dodged a bullet there. If White had to miss more time, Chicago could be in trouble as they are pushing hard to get into the postseason. The Bulls are in a good spot in terms of the play-in tournament, but if they want to get any further than that, they will need White.
Chicago has three games this week as the Portland Trailblazers are coming to town on Monday night, then the Bulls will travel to take on the Houston Rockets on Thursday, and the Boston Celtics will come to the United Center on Saturday. White should make his return for one of those games.