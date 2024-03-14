DeMar DeRozan was once again fantastic in the clutch on Wednesday night as the Chicago Bulls picked up a big win on the road against the Indiana Pacers. DeRozan finished the game with 46 points, and his late-game heroics forced overtime and helped the Bulls pull out a 132-129 win.
With just five seconds left in the game, the Bulls trailed by three points and they had the ball. DeMar DeRozan was fouled with three seconds left. He made the first free throw, and then he missed the second and tipped in the rebound to tie the game and force OT. He is as clutch as it gets, and after the game, he revealed why he never gives up in situations like that.
“Me being a student of the game, I've seen the wildest outcomes,” DeMar DeRozan said, according to an article from NBA.com. “I always keep that in mind. Anything is possible. It's not over until the time runs out. Whenever we're in a situation like that, I always think this could be another situation where something wild could happen in our favor and stick with it. It was one those games where everything got aligned for you and you have to take care of the moment. Tonight was one of those situations; you have to stick with it, and we stuck with it.”
DeRozan has been massive this season, and he has willed the Bulls to wins in close games numerous times in the last couple of weeks. He has the right mentality in the fourth quarter, and it is paying off big time for him and the Bulls.
The Bulls are back in action on Thursday night at home as the Los Angeles Clippers are in town. We'll see how DeRozan follows up his huge 46-point performance and if Chicago can get a second win in a row.