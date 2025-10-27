The NFL trade deadline is on November 4. Some teams will be deadline buyers, while others will be sellers. One thing is for sure, though, and that is that there is a lot of talent on the trading block this season. The receiver position, in particular, is stacked with players who could be moved this year. So, check out the gallery to see the 10 best trade candidates available at this year's NFL trade deadline.

10. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have been the NFL's most disappointing team this year. Injuries have led to them becoming potential deadline sellers, but Mark Andrews was on the trade block even before this season went downhill. Andrews has had an incredible career with the Ravens, but his legacy with the team took a hit when he had a costly drop and fumble in the Ravens' postseason elimination last year.

Andrews hasn't seemed to recover from his mistakes, but in a league where high-quality tight end play is more coveted than ever before, he'd surely have suitors in the trade market. The tight end is on the downhill turn of his career, but he still has something left in the tank, and a change of scenery may get the best out of him.

9. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders

Jakobi Meyers requested a trade away from the Las Vegas Raiders before the start of the season. Las Vegas denied his request, but they may be regretting that decision because the team is struggling and Meyers has yet to score a touchdown. Now, the Raiders have re-engaged in trade talks surrounding Meyers, but they won't give him up unless they are offered a huge return.

Meyers has long been underrated by the football world. Once considered a complementary piece, Meyers has operated as receiver number one in Las Vegas. He'd be a great get for a team in need of a receiver, and considering his relationship may be soured with the Raiders, a trading team could get a boost from a rejuvenated Meyers.

8. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara is one of the best pass-catching running backs in NFL history. On top of the 7,121 yards and 61 touchdowns Kamara has on the ground over the course of his career, he has caught 598 receptions for 25 more touchdowns. Kamara has surpassed the 30-year-old threshold that many consider to be a death sentence for running backs, though.

The New Orleans Saints may want to get something back for Kamara before he shows signs of regression, especially considering they are prime trade deadline sellers. Despite his age, teams should still be interested in Kamara because of the unique options he gives an offense out of the backfield.

7. Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins

Bradley Chubb was once a premier NFL trade deadline acquisition for the Miami Dolphins. Now, the Dolphins may flip him on or before deadline day. The Dolphins are a mess. It seems like just a matter of time until Mike McDaniel is fired, and a number of trades could follow. Chubb is a big and powerful edge rusher who can still get after opposing quarterbacks.

6. Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks

Tariq Woolen is a massive and physically gifted cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks. He burst onto the scene with six interceptions en route to a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie. Woolen proved to be a massive draft-day steal in the process. However, that rookie season looks like a little bit of a fluke two-plus seasons later.

Woolen is allowing big play after big play this season, and his regression may lead to the Seahawks trading him. Despite his struggles, Woolen still has immense potential. His physical traits alone could be worth the gamble for interested teams.

5. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill would have garnered interest in the trade market had he not suffered a season-ending injury. His pass-catching partner, Jaylen Waddle, will now be the Dolphins receiver on the trading block instead. Waddle had fantastic rookie and sophomore seasons. He surpassed 1,000 yards each of those years, but he has only put up worse numbers each season since year two.

Article Continues Below

Waddle has talent, but his skills are seemingly being wasted with Tua Tagovailoa under center for the Dolphins. Waddle has the potential to be a great deep threat, but his quarterback hasn't been connecting with him on the long balls.

4. Breece Hall, New York Jets

A Breece Hall trade may be less likely now that Braelon Allen is out for an extended time with a knee injury. Even so, reports have long suggested that the New York Jets don't want to pay Hall and that he could be on the trading block. Hall is still young, so he holds more trade value than the average veteran running back would.

The Jets only have one win so far this season, too. It is unclear if New York would be willing to trade players such as Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner, or Garrett Wilson, but they'd almost certainly be willing to move Hall.

3. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Despite Spencer Rattler exceeding expectations this season, the New Orleans Saints are struggling. Kamara was mentioned above, but he isn't their best weapon or trade chip. That honor belongs to Chris Olave. The receiver surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons before spending the majority of his time on the sideline in street clothes last year. Olave's concussion history is the biggest thing that could scare interested teams off. The Saints also may decide to hang onto him now that they've handed the quarterback reins off to Tyler Shough.

2. Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Trey Hendrickson was allowed by the Cincinnati Bengals to seek a trade in the offseason. A deal never came to fruition, nor did a contract extension from the Bengals. Perhaps a team would be more willing to make a move now that the season is nearly halfway over.

Hendrickson is only a season removed from leading the NFL in sacks (17.5). The Bengals hate paying their own players, so Hendrickson will likely walk in free agency after the season, regardless, so Cincinnati might as well get something in return for him.

1. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Brian Thomas Jr. burst onto the scene as a rookie. He ranked third in receiving yards in year one. His second season hasn't been as impressive. Thomas leads the league in drops, and he has often looked scared of contact and what could be considered hospital passes from Trevor Lawrence.

The regression scares the Jacksonville Jaguars enough that they aren't immediately hanging up the phone when trade calls come in. A trade involving Thomas would come as a shock, and the Jaguars aren't necessarily shopping him, but these recent reports mean he has to be included here. If Thomas is truly gettable, then he is the best NFL trade deadline candidate this season. Thomas has all the talent in the world and could easily turn things around and once again establish himself as one of the best receivers in football.