A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

DeMar DeRozan managed just 21 minutes of action on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Chicago Bulls star was forced to exit the game due to a quad injury, and it has now been revealed that he won’t be able to return to the game.

The Bulls made the announcement on Twitter, stating that DeRozan will not be able to return due to a right quad strain:

Injury Update: DeMar DeRozan (right quad strain) is OUT for the remainder of tonight's game vs. the Sixers. pic.twitter.com/Yn03vlyLTP — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 23, 2023

It appears that the score was a major factor in Chicago’s decision to hold DeRozan out for the remainder of the game. The Bulls were down by almost 30 points at halftime, and they probably already conceded that this game was beyond them. There was no point risking DeRozan potentially aggravating the injury, which at this point, does not sound to be too serious.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

DeMar was also struggling in this one prior to his injury. He finished with four points on 0-of-7 from the floor, to go along with three rebounds, an assist, and one steal.

The Bulls are back in action on Friday in a matchup against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. At this point, it remains unclear if DeMar DeRozan will be able to suit up for that game. He will likely undergo tests on his quad injury, with the results of the same expected to determine his status moving forward.

Barring a full-blown miracle, the Bulls will see their three-game winning streak snapped by the Sixers. They will fall to 34-38, as they continue to cling onto the 10th and final Play-In spot in the East.