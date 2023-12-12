DeMar DeRozan continues to hit his stride for the recovering Bulls, even joining Michael Jordan in an exclusive club in the process.

A switch appears to have flipped for the Chicago Bulls as of late. Despite missing Zach LaVine for the past few games and for the foreseeable future due to a foot injury, the Bulls have become more competitive, playing in a way that's reminiscent of the Chicago team that made it to the postseason in 2022. And DeMar DeRozan, whose production suffered a drop-off to begin the season, is starting to heat up in a huge way, perhaps just in time for him to boost his trade value.

On Monday night, the Bulls found themselves in another close contest against the Milwaukee Bucks, thanks in large part to the duo of DeRozan and Coby White. DeRozan, in particular, was at his best scoring and playmaking self despite their 134-129 overtime loss. The 34-year old wing dropped 41 points (on 14-30 shooting from the field, 3-6 from deep, 10-12 from the foul line) to go along with 11 assists, and in so doing, he joined an exclusive franchise club that only the best of the best belongs in.

According to StatMuse, Michael Jordan is the only player in Bulls franchise history to tally a game with at least 40 points and 10 assists before DeMar DeRozan joined him with his great game against the Bucks.

Given how many elite players have plied their trade for the Bulls, this is nothing short of a spectacular feat for DeRozan. Over the past 15 years, the likes of Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler have been dominant driving forces for winning iterations of the team, and yet they weren't able to tally a 40-10 game.

Nevertheless, even if DeMar DeRozan is approaching Michael Jordan territory by entering his exclusive club, the Bulls legend and arguable GOAT remains in a class of his own in the 40-10 department. Jordan put up nine games with at least 40 points and 10 assists in his Bulls career, with five of those games happening over a three-month span in 1989.

Whatever the case may be, DeRozan is picking the right time to pick up the slack. Contending teams may be more inclined to trade for him if he continues to show that he's staving off the effects of Father Time.