Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan recently responded to the criticism of his fit with fellow star Zach LaVine, per Will Gottlieb. DeRozan reportedly said people tend to criticize fits on a consistent basis, regardless of the players and/or team. Although Chicago’s 2022-23 season did not go according to plan, DeRozan seems to still believe in his ability to play alongside LaVine.

Zach LaVine struggled against the Miami Heat during Chicago’s recent Play-In Tournament loss. He was inefficient from the field and finished with just 15 points. As a result, LaVine faced backlash on social media. In a sense, DeMar DeRozan may have been defending his Bulls teammate in his aforementioned take as well.

DeRozan recently commented on the Bulls’ defeat at the hands of the Heat.

“It shouldn’t have ended like that,” DeRozan said, per The Athletic. “We gave ourselves an opportunity to win the game. We were up. We just can’t make the mistakes that we made, especially in a game like this. We’re sitting in our reality now with nothing to do.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

LaVine also addressed the Bulls’ loss.

“It hurts. I just didn’t shoot the ball well. A lot of good shots that normally go in. It sucks knowing that we were so close. If I make a couple of those, it could be the tipping point. So it hurts a lot,” LaVine said, per KC Johnson of NBC Sports.

DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and the Bulls will try to bounce back during the 2023-24 campaign following their all-around forgettable 2022-23 season.