Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan has missed the past three games after he injured his quad on a non-contact play when they took on the Boston Celtics on January 9. DeRozan was simply trying to get to his spot against Al Horford, but he proceeded to tweak his quad which had already been hurting to that point. Nevertheless, DeRozan was adamant in his assertion that the injury was nothing too serious.

And nothing too serious DeMar DeRozan’s injury has proven to be. The 33-year old star already plans to return to action when the Bulls take on the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night at the Accor Arena in Paris, France, according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. Johnson added that DeRozan had already participated in the Bulls’ practice shortly after landing 6,646 kilometers away from the more familiar confines of the Windy City.

The Bulls have sorely missed DeRozan’s presence, especially in their first two games without their leading scorer. Without DeRozan, Chicago lost two games against teams with a record below .500 in the Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder, although the Thunder have been playing well as of late. Thankfully for Bulls fans, Nikola Vucevic put up the best game of his season on Sunday night against the Golden State Warriors, dropping 43 points and 13 boards on the reigning champions.

Still, with the Bulls trying their best to climb the Eastern Conference standings, they will need DeMar DeRozan to be at his healthiest. And his looming return against the Pistons in two days time will be a big step towards helping the Bulls’ cause.