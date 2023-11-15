The Bulls will have to go against the Magic later tonight shorthanded, as they will be without DeMar DeRozan.

The Chicago Bulls are currently in the process of overcoming their denial, as reports have come out in recent days that the organization is now open to trading away Zach LaVine, marking a shift in the organization's M.O. But this, of course, does not mean that they'll be throwing away games willy-nilly; for as much as possible, the Bulls will still be looking to win games, beginning with their Wednesday night battle against the Orlando Magic.

However, the Bulls will have to go against the Magic later tonight shorthanded, as they will be without DeMar DeRozan on the night. DeRozan, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT, will be tending to family matter.

At the very least, DeMar DeRozan won't be gone long for the Bulls. Haynes added that the Bulls star will be back as soon as Friday night in a rematch against the Magic, this time in an NBA In-Season Tournament clash.

DeRozan hasn't been his usual self to begin the season. He may still be averaging over 20 points for the Bulls in 11 games to start the year, but his efficiency has cratered considerably. DeRozan is currently shooting 43.4 percent from the field, his worst output since the 2014-15 season if it holds up. And he hasn't been making up for it with an increase in volume of threes or volume of free-throws made.

At this point, with DeMar DeRozan's contract set to expire at the end of the season, it looks as though the Bulls won't be getting as much of a return for the star shooting guard as they may expect. DeRozan, after all, is 34 years old, his production is declining, and he's a flight risk in 2024, making him an overall risky piece to add for anything worth of value for a contending team.

For now, with DeRozan out against the Magic, the Bulls' other guards, such as Jevon Carter and Ayo Dosunmu, will have to step up. Moreover, Patrick Williams, who could get the lion's share of minutes at the three with DeRozan out, will have to continue the strong play he showed during the Bulls' Monday night defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks.