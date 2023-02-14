DeMar DeRozan’s hip injury is reportedly not serious according to Chicago Bulls’ head coach Billy Donovan, per K.C. Johnson. Donovan didn’t rule out a Thursday return for the Bulls’ star who is scheduled to receive two days of treatment. It should be noted that he isn’t expected to travel to Indiana for the Bulls-Pacers clash on Wednesday.

The injury has hampered DeRozan for some time now. The Bulls have struggled as of late and need him to return sooner rather than later.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging over 25 points per game for Chicago on 51 percent field goal and 32 percent three-point shooting. DeRozan is also tallying five rebounds and five assists per contest for the Bulls. His veteran presence on the floor makes them an all-around better team, but the fact is that Chicago has labored throughout the season. If the season were to end today, the Bulls wouldn’t even have a spot in the play-in games.

The Bulls are still confident that they will be able to earn a play-in spot at the very least. But their shortcomings during the 2022-23 campaign have been difficult to work around.

Chicago will enter their road clash versus the Pacers having dropped four consecutive games. They have two more games before the All-Star break, a road matchup with Indiana on Wednesday and a home game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. The Bulls may opt to rest DeMar DeRozan and have him return after the All-Star break.

However, his status for Thursday has yet to be confirmed.