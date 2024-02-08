The Bulls reveal their plans for DeMar DeRozan.

The Chicago Bulls surprisingly didn't make a move before the NBA trade deadline. Many believed several veteran players on the roster would have been dealt. Especially DeMar DeRozan, who could have fetched a solid package for Chicago. Even so, the front office reveals their plans for the star small forward after not trading him.

Executive Vice President, Artūras Karnišovas, claims he hopes to re-sign DeRozan at the end of the season, according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. Karnišovas has been adamant about keeping DeMar DeRozan.

“Artūras Karnišovas reiterates he hopes to re-sign DeMar DeRozan: “I love DeMar. He's huge for this team, this city, this organization.”

Although the Bulls may want to re-sign the veteran small forward, it's not entirely clear what DeRozan wants in the offseason. Chicago seems to be far away from becoming a true contender and might've held onto their veterans for too long. DeRozan could be in a situation where multiple championship-caliber teams are interested in him as a free agent.

If DeRozan were to depart from Chicago in the offseason, then the Bulls essentially lost their star player and didn't get anything in return for it. That's a mistake the Toronto Raptors made last season when they failed to trade Fred VanVleet. He ended up signing a contract with the Houston Rockets.

This season, DeRozan is averaging 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. Considering the state of the Bulls' roster, you'd think trading him before the NBA trade deadline was the move to make. Instead, Chicago is keeping its star. Maybe the front office can reel in some exciting free agents. But not having DeMar DeRozan there to entice free agents, it could become a real problem. DeRozan will be 35 years old next season.