The Bulls have dealt with a lot of injury trouble this season, and they're hoping to avoid it down the stretch.

The All-Star break is here for the Chicago Bulls, and the season has gone better than a lot of people were expecting so far. The Bulls got off to a rough start, and it looked like it might not be that fun of a season in Chicago. However, the team quickly turned things around, and now, they are in a decent spot heading into the All-Star break.

Right now, the Bulls are 26-29 and they are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. If the season ended today, they would be in the play-in tournament with a chance to go to the playoffs. Chicago is hoping to make it into the top-six by the time the regular season comes to a close, but the play-in tournament would still be solid based off of preseason expectations.

After getting off to a shaky start and dealing with a lot of injuries, the Bulls should be feeling good with they're at. It hasn't been easy this season dealing with numerous key players being out, but everyone has done a good job of stepping up and picking up the slack. DeMar DeRozan knows that things have been hard, but he knows that this team can achieve a lot in their final 27 games.

“The last two months have been kind of crazy because of injuries, but we pushed through it,” DeMar DeRozan said, according to an article from ESPN. “When we come back, we need to put everything and more into the last 27 games.”

Chicago will still be dealing with injuries when they come back as Zach LaVine is out for the season because of surgery. Patrick Williams is currently out as well, but the Bulls are hoping to get him back after the All-Star break. If this team can avoid more injuries, it could be a fun race to the finish line.