DeMar DeRozan has been playing a lot of minutes this season.

The Chicago Bulls have had to deal with a lot of injury trouble this season, and because of that, other players have to play more and pick up the slack. Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams are two key players that are currently out for the Bulls, and LaVine will be out for the remainder of the season. Chicago has done a good job of picking up the slack when players get injured, and that is especially the case for DeMar DeRozan.

DeMar DeRozan has been getting a lot of playing time this season for the Bulls as he is averaging 37.6 minutes per game. He is 34 years old and in his 15th season in the NBA, yet this is the second highest his minutes have been, only behind his fifth season in the league. It's not a problem for DeRozan, however, because he loves the game.

“I just always love hoopin’,” DeMar DeRozan said, according to an article from the Chicago Sun-Times. “I play all summer for free. When you’re playing for an organization and something is on the line, I want to play every single second, minute, opportunity I can. That’s why I pride myself on not missing games.”

Bulls fans will love to see the attitude that DeRozan has. He has been a big reason why Chicago is having a better season than most people were expecting.

The All-Star break is now here, and DeRozan and the Bulls can get some much needed rest. Chicago is currently 26-29, and they are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.