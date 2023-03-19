Travis Scott has made headlines since 2019 for his collaborations with Nike, making him one of the rare musical artists with a successful signature Nike line. Scott created renditions of Nike classics, putting his own spin on silhouettes such as the Nike Air Force 1, Nike SB Dunk, and the Air Jordan 1. Scott’s most successful collaboration has been with the Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette, which he has released multiple colorways of in recent years. The most notable aspect of the Travis Scott x Nike collaboration has been his “signature” backwards Nike logo gracing the side of the shoes. However, there’s one NBA Legend claiming he was the one who first donned the backwards Swoosh and did it in game.

Dennis Rodman made a celebrity appearance at Chicago’s Got Sole? Sneaker Convention, an open convention where sneakerheads can display their collections and buy/sell/trade shoes, often for deals below market value. A recent video from the convention shows the Bulls legend holding a pair of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 “Mocha” and saying “Travis Scott has copied my shoe.”

Dennis Rodman accuses Travis Scott of ripping off his shoe design https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/ADrYpFQVRZ — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) March 16, 2023

“C’mon Travis, give me some credit,” Rodman said. “You stole my s**t…this ain’t new.”

While it was all in good fun, Dennis Rodman was referring to a pair of shoes he debuted in 1994, the Nike Air Darwins. In a white/aqua colorway, the pair distinctively features a backwards Swoosh on the heal, one of the first times the design was seen on a Nike model. Rodman ended the video congratulating Travis Scott for his widely successful shoes, a further indication that it’s always about love in the sneaker community. We’ll let you be the judge: who should get credit for the backwards Swoosh?

[Left, Nike Air Darwin / Right, Travis Scott x Jordan 1]

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

[images via sneakerfiles.com]

What do you think?