Dennis Rodman has always been known for his eccentric personality. The Chicago Bulls legend has done stuff like wearing a dress to marrying himself. A new controversy arose as the former NBA star got an intriguing tattoo of Yella Yella.

Showing love to a girlfriend can surface and manifest in different ways. It can be through gift-giving to acts of service. The Worm took it a notch higher and got a tattoo of Yella Yella. While this may be common for some couples, critics said it is the placement of the tattoo that is questionable. He got the tattoo directly on his face.

His decision has caused him to catch some flak. He is more than used to this situation and knows how to deal with it well to not affect him at all. The Bulls legend addressed the issue through an Instagram post.

“WHY NOT?” he said.

Dennis Rodman had to have a reason for getting the tattoo. He unveiled it during an interview with TMZ.

“This is my last dance with a woman. She is very lovely. And I thank her for loving me the way I am — and that's why I did it for her,” he said.

The NBA legend has had an extensive list of exes who are also celebrities and models. He has never gone this far in expressing his love for them. This might actually be his shot to settle down permanently with a partner. There is no better way to state his love in the most crazy way than by getting the tattoo.