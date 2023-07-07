Former NBA star Dennis Rodman has once again made headlines with his latest tattoo. The basketball legend recently got a portrait of his girlfriend's face inked on his cheek, taking the saying “tattoo my name so I know it's real” to a whole new level. Rodman visited tattoo artist Van Johnson, known for his work on ‘Black Ink Crew,' who confirmed that the tattoo is “really real” and took over an hour to complete, according to TMZ.

In a video shared on social media, Dennis Rodman can be seen shortly after getting the tattoo, mentioning something about getting a drink. While some fans have expressed their disapproval in the comments, stating that he should have been dissuaded from getting the tattoo, it's unlikely that Rodman, known for his expressive personality and extensive tattoo collection, is bothered by a few negative remarks.

Rodman, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011, played in the NBA from 1986 to 2000 and won five NBA championships during his career. This latest tattoo adds to his already extensive body art collection.

While face tattoos have gained popularity in recent years, with several celebrities and influencers sporting bold ink on their faces, Rodman's decision to have his girlfriend's portrait permanently etched on his cheek showcases his unique sense of expression and devotion.

Rodman's girlfriend reportedly loves the tattoo, and the couple seems to be embracing this bold declaration of their relationship. As for Rodman, he continues to march to the beat of his own drum, unapologetically showcasing his individuality and passion for self-expression through his body art.