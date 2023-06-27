Pride Month is upon the world and multiple stars in the sports have come to support the LGBT+ cause. The most prominent of which is the Hall of Famer and NBA legend Dennis Rodman. The Worm was seen in the Houston Pride March where he donned a skirt while having a good time with fans.

Wearing a dress was not the only thing that caught the fans' attention. He also had colors of the rainbow dyed into his hair. The Chicago Bulls star caught flak from fans who thought the act was outrageous. Dennis Rodman then responded to the uncalled-for criticism in his Instagram story. “Do your research guys #beenhim🦍,” he placed in the caption.

Dennis Rodman has been a long-time ally of the LGBT+ community. His roots and connections as an ally go way back to 1993 after Chuck Daly departed from the Detroit Pistons. A stint with the San Antonio Spurs helped him through the tough times when he found a liking for drag culture. The NBA legend revealed how the community had pushed him out of the shadows during the time in a statement, per Mychal Denzel Smith of GQ.

“In San Antonio, I started going to gay clubs. I started going to drag clubs. I started bringing drag queens to games. When you talk to people in the gay community, someone who does drag, something like that, they’re so fucking happy,” Dennis Rodman said.

Houston Pride was not just an avenue for dressing to express rather it's a complex story of peoples' identities intertwined with their sense of fashion.