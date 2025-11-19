Suffice it to say that Josh Giddey is entering the prime of his career. After signing a four-year $100 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, Giddey is climbing up the ladder of NBA prominence.

So far, he is averaging 21.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game. If anything, he had this potential all along, but it never materialized when he was with the OKC Thunder, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network.

“I can tell you that in my conversations about that [Giddey-Caruso] trade, I was told that the Oklahoma City Thunder also believed Josh Giddey would be an All-Star at some point in his career,” Johnson said.

In June 2024, the Thunder traded Giddey to the Bulls in exchange for Alex Caruso. While with the Thunder, Giddey averaged 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 2.7 turnovers per game. Additionally, he averaged 46.4% from the field and 33.0% from three-point range.

The Bulls are currently 7-6 and will face the Portland Trail Blazers on the road on Wednesday. Afterward, they will head back to Chicago for back-to-back home games against the Miami Heat (Friday) and the Washington Wizards (Saturday).

Recently, Giddey was out with an ankle injury sustained against the Cleveland Cavaliers. During that game, Giddey was crossed over by De'Andre Hunter.

On Sunday, Giddey scored 26 points with 13 assists and 13 rebounds in a 150-147 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz. The next day, he scored 21 points with 14 rebounds and six assists as the Bulls defeated the Denver Nuggets 130-127.

Josh Giddey has become a highlight reel with the Bulls

Since beginning his career in Chicago, Giddey has made quite a name for himself. In March, Giddey became a hero by hitting a half-court buzzer beater against the Los Angeles Lakers.

At the beginning of this season, Giddey was instrumental behind the Bulls' strong 6-1 start. In the process, he became the first Bull since Michael Jordan to achieve back-to-back triple-doubles.

On Oct. 31, Giddey achieved a career high of 32 points in a 135-125 win over the New York Knicks.