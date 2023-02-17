When dealing with legends who had limited overlap, even the seemingly small moments of levity and banter stand the test of time. As Michael Jordan celebrates his 60th birthday, there might not be a better time for Bulls fans, Lakers fans and just basketball junkies to revisit a classic exchange between MJ and Kobe Bryant from the 2003 NBA All-Star Game.

The mic’d up moment between two of the biggest legends the sports world has ever known came a little after the torch had already been passed to Bryant. His Lakers enjoyed a three-peat as champions from 1999-2002. Jordan-almost 40 at the time- was nearing the end of his second comeback tour while playing for the Washington Wizards. The good-natured bickering gives fans a glimpse into the special relationship that existed between the two highly decorated athletes.

“Ay Mike you gotta shoot it quick … I know where you’re going” 😂 Throwback to this mic’d up moment between Kobe and MJ in the 2003 All-Star game (via @NBAHistory)pic.twitter.com/9vSrHmGb1U — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2023

Perhaps, the most noteworthy and entertaining tidbit was when they argued about a foul call. Jordan joked that there was an obvious foul in the game, to which Bryant responded, “I know you aint talking.” Like most faces of professional sports leagues, MJ had a reputation of getting favorable calls from officials. Jordan made sure to remind the Mamba that as long as he was on an NBA court, he was still “The Guy.”

“Hey, you only got three now {championships}, I got six. I would get that foul,” Air Jordan quipped in the viral video via Bleacher Report.

Jan. 26 marked three years since Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people tragically died in a helicopter accident. He was featured in the famed ESPN “Last Dance” documentary about Michael Jordan. He explained how arguably the greatest player of all-time gave him advice early on in his career. Whatever mentoring was done, clearly had a strong impact both on and off the court.

Although it is LeBron James who is typically debated as Jordan’s greatest threat to eternal hoops supremacy, Bryant was essentially the six-time champion’s spiritual successor in terms of playing style and personality. Both men were lauded for their innate killer instincts, while also criticized for how they sometimes clashed with their teammates. For better or worse, they were winners.

Birthdays can sometimes be seen as bummers, but Jordan should be smiling ear to ear when reminiscing about this viral moment between two masters of the hardwood.