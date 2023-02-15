Michael Jordan is giving back in an incredible way ahead of his 60th birthday on Friday — the NBA legend is making a donation of $10 million to the Make-A-Wish foundation. It’s the largest donation ever received by an individual in the organization’s 43-year history, per ESPN.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” Jordan said in a news release. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration. I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true.”

Michael Jordan says his hope is that the decision to celebrate his birthday by making a donation to Make-A-Wish will “inspire others to help fulfill the wishes of the kids still waiting for their wishes to come true.”

The six-time NBA champion won six titles in six tries with the Chicago Bulls, and now owns the Charlotte Hornets. He first started supporting Make-A-Wish in 1989. He has granted hundreds of wishes to children all over the world, and remains one of the most requested celebrity wish granters, per ESPN.

“Everyone knows about Michael’s legacy on the basketball court, but it’s what he has consistently done off the court when no one’s watching that makes him a true legend for wish families and the wider Make-A-Wish community,” Make-A-Wish president and CEO Leslie Motter said in a statement via Penn Live.

“Michael using his birthday as a chance to make history for Make-A-Wish speaks to the quality of his character and his loyal dedication to making life better for children with critical illnesses. We hope that the public will be inspired to follow in his footsteps by helping make wishes come true.”

Jordan was named Make-A-Wish chief ambassador in 2008, highlighted by the “life-changing impacts he has had on wish kids and their families.”

Even in retirement, Michael Jordan remains the GOAT for this incredible gesture to Make-A-Wish.