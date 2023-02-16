Max Homa is part of the field competing this week at the 2023 Genesis Invitational, and he’s using one of the many lessons about life from the Kobe Bryant School of Courage to motivate him once he starts teeing off at The Riviera Country Club.

“Kobe talked about it. Fear is a great motivator. And I think that fear of failure and that fear of losing your job and not winning again, if you use it in the right way, can be incredibly beneficial to your career, Max Homa said.

Max Homa, who won the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open late last month at Torrey Pines before opening February with a T-39 at the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open, also talked about how he harnesses fear and converts it into motivational fuel.

“It makes me want to work harder. It makes me, after Torrey, immediately get nervous about going to Phoenix and maybe not playing well. And that keeps me on my toes. So I think all those things become good when you’re using them in the right way.”

The 32-year-old Max Homa is one of the best golfers in the PGA Tour today. Currently 12th in the official world golf rankings and second in the FedExCup standings, Homa is ap perfect 6 of 6 in PGA TOUR starts heading into the Genesis Invitational. He even won two of those, topping the 2022 Fortinet Championship in September and then ruling the field at the Farmers Insurance Open. Homa has a career total of six PGA TOUR wins.