Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan left the third quarter of Monday’s game against the Celtics with a quad strain and did not return. Without arguably their best offensive talent for much of the night, the Bulls lost by a final score of 107-99 in what was a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. So when the Bulls travel to the nation’s capital to play the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, every Bulls fan under the sun will be dying to know: Is DeMar DeRozan playing tonight vs. the Wizards?

Is Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan playing vs. Wizards

Simply put, the answer to this question is probably not. The Bulls have downgraded DeRozan’s injury status to doubtful for Wednesday night’s showdown, per a tweet from NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson. Additionally, the team has listed defensive-minded combo guard Alex Caruso (right ankle sprain) as probable to play.

DeRozan, 33, is in his 14th year in the NBA and second as a member of the Bulls. He’s averaging 26.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks across 41 appearances thus far. After a career year shooting the three during the 2021-22 campaign, DeRozan’s three-point percentage this season has dipped to around his career average. He’s currently converting 27.1% of his long-range attempts and is a career 28.7% shooter from distance.

If DeRozan can’t suit up for the Bulls on Wednesday, expect guard Zach LaVine to have a big night scoring-wise. After all, LaVine went off in the fourth quarter against Boston a few nights back, scoring 15 of his 27 points in the final frame.