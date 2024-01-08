The Bulls may wind up being without a key part of their core against the Hornets.

After missing 17 games with a foot injury, Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine returned to the court this past Friday night. In a 104-91 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, LaVine recorded 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists in 30 minutes off the bench. With the Bulls on a hot streak as of late, LaVine's return could wind up sparking a run up the standings for Chicago, especially if they can continue to rack up wins. Originally listed as probable to play on Monday night, LaVine has since seen his status downgraded on the Bulls' injury report. This has left everyone asking: Is Zach LaVine playing tonight vs. the Hornets?

Zach LaVine injury status vs. Hornets

Zach LaVine has missed 18 total games this season. In those 18 games, the Bulls have gone 10-8 overall with Coby White and Patrick Williams beginning to come into their own as real offensive threats alongside DeMar DeRozan. While it is foolish to say that the Bulls are a better team without LaVine, his absence has given the organization an opportunity to truly evaluate the other talent on this roster.

With LaVine back out on the court, the Bulls are a much more dangerous team than they were entering the season. After playing 30 minutes in his return game against the Hornets on Friday, LaVine now finds himself listed as questionable to play against the Hornets on Monday night. Entering the day, LaVine was originally listed as probable to play, which means the team could very likely give him an extra day off due to some right shoulder and right foot soreness.

Trade rumors continue to swirl around the Bulls and LaVine with the trade deadline rapidly approaching. At this moment, there does not appear to be any real traction on a deal involving the two-time All-Star, which is why Chicago must continue to move forward with him being a focal point on this team.

Everything seemed to work out for LaVine and the Bulls in their previous matchup against the Hornets, although moving to the bench is now a full-time role him. It should be very interesting to see how the Bulls operate with LaVine on the floor again, especially with the offensive performances White has put together as of late.

Should LaVine be held out of Monday night's game, Chicago will continue to operate with White and DeRozan as the focal points on offense. Former All-Star center Nikola Vucevic is also on the injury report, but he is listed as probable to play on Monday and could be prepared to step back into the starting lineup over Andre Drummond.

So, when it comes to the question of if Zach LaVine is playing tonight against the Hornets, things are trending in the wrong direction for the All-Star.