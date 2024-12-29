The Chicago Bulls were able to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-111, and they were led by the strong play of Josh Giddey. The Bulls guard finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists, recording his second triple-double of the season. After the game, head coach Doc Rivers gave praise to Giddey and his play.

“I thought their most valuable player all game was Josh Giddey,” Rivers said via The Athleltic's Eric Nehm. “Even before he made 3s. He didn't even have to make a 3. He just pushed the ball up the floor, got into the paint and just created havoc. He dominated and controlled the entire game.”

With his triple-double, Giddey became the first Bulls player to record multiple triple-doubles in a single season since Jimmy Butler in 2016-17. Regardless of what Giddey was able to do on offense, it was his defense that he was most proud of after the game.

“Taking more pride in that side of the ball is something I wanted to buy into,” Giddey said via Bulls reporter K.C. Johnson. “Probably 10-12 games ago, I met with Billy. In order to close and be an impact even when offense isn't going great, you gotta be locked in on D.”

Bulls continue to impress throughout the season

Many thought the Bulls were going to be a rebuilding team this season, but so far, they've had some good wins with the squad they have. There have been trade rumors surrounding Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, but there's uncertainty about if those players will be moved.

Nonetheless, they have some young players who have real talent, such as Josh Giddey, Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Matas Buzelis, and more. It will be interesting to see what the Bulls plan on doing down the stretch of the season, and if they plan on continuing to win games, or focus more on their young players.