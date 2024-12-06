After a long rehabilitation process dating back to 2022, Lonzo Ball has returned to action with the Chicago Bulls. Selected as one of the premier talents in the 2017 NBA Draft, Lonzo’s career has drawn significant attention, partly due to his father, LaVar Ball. Beyond his son’s NBA achievements, LaVar pursued his entrepreneurial ambitions by launching his own footwear line, Big Baller Brand.

“But what was told to me, I guess, wasn't what really happened. I was told that nobody wanted to partner with me, so my dad was like, ‘Just rock the brand.' And I was like, ‘All right.'” Lonzo said.

LaVar had Lonzo wear Big Baller Brand shoes for a season, but eventually, Lonzo chose to stop using them.

Lonzo Ball's injuries being affected by Big Baller Brand shoes

Lonzo's dissatisfaction with his father's shoes was already known, but he emphasized it further in an ESPN article published Thursday that also detailed his prolonged injury struggles.

“They were like kickball shoes,” Lonzo Ball said.

Lonzo wore Big Baller Brand shoes just twice that summer. To switch things up, he and his manager, Darren Moore, shopped at Foot Locker in Las Vegas, picking up a different pair of top-tier sneakers for each game. On his way to earning summer league MVP honors, Ball laced up the Air Jordan XXXI, Nike Kobe A.D., Adidas Harden LS, and Under Armour Curry 4, wearing each for a single game.

Although Big Baller Brand eventually collaborated with Skechers to manufacture the shoes, Lonzo Ball admitted they still failed to meet the performance standards he needed on the court. He even suggested that wearing BBB sneakers might have played a role in the persistent injuries that have impacted his career.

“I think it's a possibility for sure, to be honest with you. I wasn't really getting hurt like that until I started wearing them,” said the Chicago Bulls guard.

Lonzo also theorized that years of training on the unforgiving concrete surfaces at Chino Hills State Park might have contributed to the cartilage problems that have plagued his career. He missed two full seasons and underwent three separate surgeries, including a cartilage and meniscus transplant.

“My uncle used to always tell me, ‘Y'all play too much outside,' because we were playing super hard in the backyard. That's on concrete,” he said. “That was at least 15 years. So I mean, all that, over time, it can't be good for your knees.”

Lonzo's return cut short with a wrist injury

Lonzo made his return this season but has been limited to just six games due to a wrist injury, with his playing time falling well below his typical averages.

For the past several years, Ball has opted for Kobe Bryant's retro basketball shoes, while his younger brother, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, is now on his fourth signature shoe with PUMA.

It's difficult not to ponder what might have been for Ball's career and potential impact in the sneaker industry if he had pursued opportunities outside of family ventures. As a standout prospect from UCLA, Ball could have likely secured a lucrative signature sneaker deal with major brands, particularly Adidas.

For instance, the Utah Jazz chose Donovan Mitchell with the 13th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he later received his own signature sneaker line with Adidas. The following year, Trae Young was selected by the Atlanta Hawks and also secured a signature sneaker line with Adidas.

Meanwhile, Big Baller Brand has gone through multiple setbacks and attempts at recovery, with Lonzo's investment playing a key role in keeping it afloat. The company has dealt with legal issues, fractured partnerships, and has earned a poor reputation, reflected in its “F” rating from the Better Business Bureau.