It’s been two years, but the moment that Chicago Bulls fans have been waiting for finally happened during preseason against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Lonzo Ball returned to the lineup for the Bulls amid a standing ovation from the home crowd, and proceeded to knock down his first shot of the game, a three-pointer from the corner.

The last time Lonzo Ball suited up for the Bulls was the 2021-22 season. He was limited to only 35 games that year after being forced to miss the remainder of the season following surgery.

While it is preseason, it’s certainly a good feeling for the Bulls and their fans to have Lonzo Ball back on the court. When the organization acquired him in a sign and trade deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, he was expected to play a major role in their rebuild.

It’s not yet clear what Ball’s role will be for the Bulls this season. He came off the bench for Chicago’s preseason game against the Wolves. In nine minutes in the first half, he put up six points on 2-of-2 shooting from the field to go along with one rebound, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot.

Ball missed the entirety of the 2022-23 season and the 2023-24 season while he dealt with knee injuries. Although he suffered multiple setbacks, the goal never changed for him to be ready for the 2024-25 season.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Ball began his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He played two seasons with the Lakers before being dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans in the trade that brought Anthony Davis to the Lakers.

He would play two seasons for the Pelicans before the sign and trade to the Bulls. Ball was a highly-touted prospect coming out of UCLA. His younger brother LaMelo currently plays for the Charlotte Hornets.