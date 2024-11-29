Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball are currently in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets, respectively. But the third Ball brother, LiAngelo Ball, has yet to reach the highest level. That hasn’t stopped him from trying. LiAngelo Ball recently admitted that he’s trying to join his brothers in the NBA, but during a recent appearance on Angel Reese’s podcast, ‘Unapologetically Angel,’ Lonzo Ball had some harsh truths for the middle Ball brother.

“I think his path is overseas, it’s been overseas,’ Lonzo said. “I feel like you got your shot in summer league with the Hornets. You were killing. You got your shot and you capitalized and how does that not translate. . .you’re gonna sit in the G on the bench, or you’re gonna go overseas to somewhere nice and put up 30?”

LiAngelo acknowledged that he has turned down overseas offers in hopes of landing a deal in the G League. He last played in the G League from 2021-2023 with the Greensboro Swarm, the affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets where youngest brother LaMelo currently plays.

LiAngelo last played basketball for the Astros de Jalisco in one of the Mexican pro leagues. He only appeared in two games for the team before he suffered an injury and returned stateside to rehab. At this point, an NBA shot for LiAngelo Ball seems highly unlikely. But never say never.

Lonzo Ball back on track with Bulls

As far as Lonzo, he has made a remarkable return this season after being sidelined for nearly two years due to knee injuries. He recently suffered a wrist injury, but returned to the Bulls’ lineup during their loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

After playing in three of the Bulls’ first four games of the 2024-25 season, Lonzo was sidelined for 15 consecutive games while nursing said wrist injury.

During his 2024-25 season debut, he came off the bench to finish with five points, two rebounds and four assists in a little over 13 minutes of play. In his return to the lineup against the Magic, he put up six points, one rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocked shots in a little over 14 minutes of play.

In the four games he’s played to this point, he’s been averaging 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 41.2 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from the three-point line.

Lonzo was originally acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the New Orleans Hornets ahead of the 2021-22 season.