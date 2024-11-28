Chicago Bulls star guard Lonzo Ball recently made an appearance on Angel Reese's podcast, Unapologetically Angel. Reese asked Ball what he would do differently if he could change anything about his NBA career.

“I would have changed my shot that summer going into the league,” Ball responded. “It could have been better, faster. Like before I felt like I was a rhythm shooter, like if I was going then that's cool. But every shot kind of felt different. Now, like once I shoot it, I can pretty much tell if it's going to go in or not.”

Lonzo Ball's career in the NBA

Ball has dealt with injury trouble in his career. Ball returned this season after not playing in 1,013 days. However, he has appeared in only four games as of this story's writing.

When healthy, Lonzo Ball is one of the better guards in the league. He displayed signs of potential in his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, Ball admitted on the podcast that he wishes he would have changed his shot before making his NBA debut in 2017.

Nevertheless, Ball played well enough to make an impact. He ultimately ended up with the New Orleans Pelicans for the 2019-20 season, and that is when Ball took another step forward.

After two years in New Orleans, Ball joined the Bulls for the 2021-22 campaign. He played well but appeared in only 35 games. Ball was then forced to miss all of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons due to injury.

He is still only 27 years old. If Ball can stay healthy, he could finish his career strong. He needs to find a way to stay on the court on a more consistent basis, though.

Lonzo Ball's potential remains intriguing, and he is still more than capable of positively impacting an NBA team.