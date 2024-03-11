Head coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls are currently in the midst of what has been a frustrating 2023-24 season despite a recent run of success. Donovan's squad is currently firmly entrenched in the play-in portion of the Eastern Conference standings, and although star DeMar DeRozan continues to put up mammoth stats on a nightly basis, it still feels at times like the Bulls are a squad without a sense of future direction.
One of the most noticeable things about the Bulls' offense this year is a glaring lack of a point guard. Normally, Lonzo Ball would fill that void, but the former UCLA Bruin and Los Angeles Laker has been out of the lineup for well over a year now with a series of leg injuries. However, it appears that there is now hope that a return to the lineup could be on the horizon for the former borderline All-Star.
“Some of the workouts have been really, really positive and he has progressed,” Donovan said, per Sam Quinn of CBS Sports (via Joe Cowley of NBC Sports Chicago). “He has responded well. Some of the things that medical guys have shown me is he looks good moving. I'm just really happy for him personally for his progress. He has worked hard to put himself in this position. And hopefully, he can continue to progress.”