The Chicago Bulls defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-123 in the preseason, though the biggest story from this game was the return of guard Lonzo Ball after two years of recovering from a knee injury. Moreover, Ball last played in the NBA on January 14, 2022, after which he underwent three arthroscropic operations on his left knee, along with a double cartilage transplant in 2023. Recognizing his triumphant comeback, Ball's teammates awarded him the game ball after the game.

“Today was going to be a special day regardless of the outcome,” per the video of the Bulls' locker room, shared by ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

The Bulls guard makes a successful return

Besides the Bulls, basketball fans worldwide should celebrate Lonzo Ball's return from a knee injury that many people believed would have ended his career prematurely, similar to what happened to Portland Trail Blazers star Brandon Roy.

Still, Ball admitted that spending two years away rehabbing from injury changed his body, and that he might not be the same player he once was before stepping away from the NBA.

“It's not the same body I started off with,” the Bulls guard said after shootaround on Wednesday, via Jamal Collier of ESPN. “But I think I can still be productive and effective on the court. That's why I'm still trying to play.”

In their preseason win, Ball played only 15 minutes, but he scored ten points on 4-6 shooting. He may not have the same foot speed or agility to bother the opposing guards, but his improved shooting, high basketball IQ, and general feel for the game will always give him a spot in the league.

Asked about his recovery process, the guard was candid.

“Long. Really long,” he said. “But looking back on it, it went a lot faster than I thought…. Them telling me 18 more months recovery [after the third surgery], it sounds crazy in the moment, but now I'm here. It's all behind me now.”

It's to Ball's great credit that he continued to work and rehab, trying to get back to the NBA, when he could have easily rested on his money and called it quits. However, the Bulls team he returns to is also different from the team that was once on top of the Eastern Conference.

Rebuilding at Chicago

The Bulls have started rebuilding, perhaps a season or two too late.

First, DeMar DeRozan went to the Sacramento Kings, while the Bulls traded Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey.

However, the Bulls are struggling to trade Zach Lavine, whose massive $215-million contract might make potential suitors flinch. If they don't find a trade partner for Lavine, he'll stay with the Bulls until the 2026-2027 season, when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Still, Ball should help bring entertaining basketball back to Chicago, especially if their 11th overall draft pick Matas Buzelis pans out and Coby White continues blossoming into a star.