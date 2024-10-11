Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has provided a key update on his injury status following his absence from the team’s preseason opener due to an apparent COVID-19 diagnosis. Speaking on The WAE Show, Ball discussed his recovery process and his plans for the remainder of the preseason.

“I’m sitting the first two preseason games,” Ball stated. “Expecting to play the last two, maybe two of the last three, one of those. Everything is going along, feeling good, knee’s feeling good. Looking forward to the future really.”

Ball's comments mark a significant step in his journey back to the court after a long and challenging recovery. He has not played in an NBA game since January 14, 2022, after suffering a meniscus tear that has required three surgeries, including an experimental cartilage transplant. Despite the setbacks, Ball expressed optimism about his progress.

Lonzo Ball's gradual recovery offers hope for Bulls as he nears preseason return

When asked if this was the best he’s felt since the injury, Ball responded, “It’s getting better each day. Honestly, just being out there, getting comfortable again on the court, moving around, trusting the movements, all the work that I put in — and just seeing it come to life.”

The 26-year-old point guard’s extended absence has been a blow to the Chicago Bulls, who have missed his defensive prowess and playmaking abilities. His absence from the preseason opener raised concerns, but Ball’s latest update suggests that he is nearing a return to action.

Before his injury, Ball had been a crucial part of the Bulls' lineup, helping guide the team to a strong start during the 2021-22 season. The Bulls sorely missed his presence in the second half of that season and beyond, struggling to find consistent production at the point guard position.

Ball’s potential return for the final preseason games could provide Chicago with a significant boost ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season. While he has been out of action for nearly two years, his positive outlook and incremental progress have offered hope for both the Bulls and their fanbase.