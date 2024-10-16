Preseason action got underway for the Chicago Bulls last week, and they will be playing their fourth game on Wednesday night. The Bulls will be taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves at home, and Lonzo Ball is slated to make his return. Ball hasn't played in over 1,000 days after first going down with an injury in January of 2022. It's been a long road back, but we will see Ball play basketball on Wednesday.

We see a lot of injuries in basketball, but this one to Lonzo Ball has been unique. It's not often that we see someone miss such a large amount of time, but Ball is finally able to return to the court. This is an exciting moment for him and Bulls fans.

“Yeah I mean we're gonna have to manage it all year, that's just the reality of it,” Ball said of his injury, according to a post from Will Gottlieb. “Covid definitely set me back, it's more about getting my weight up because I lost like 10 pounds. I'm back to normal now, feeling a lot better, so I'll be ready to play tonight.”

So how many minutes will Lonzo Ball be able to play on Wednesday? Obviously he's been out for a very long time and the Bulls want to ease him back into things. He won't be out there for more than 16 minutes against the Timberwolves, but that number can increase in the future.

“Hopefully it goes up and up, but right now I'm on a 16 minute restriction,” Ball said. “No more than 16. Obviously it could be less than that, but that's the number right now.”

Right now, Ball probably doesn't really care about a minute restriction. 1,006 days. It has been 1,006 days since he has played in a basketball game. He's just happy to be getting back on the court with his Bulls teammates.

You can see Ball make his return to the game on Wednesday night at 9:00 ET/8:00 CT as Chicago will host Minnesota at the United Center.