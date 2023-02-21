According to reports, teams such as the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Clippers were in the mix for Patrick Beverley before he eventually decided to go back home and sign with the Chicago Bulls. As it turns out, however, the Golden State Warriors also took their shot for the veteran, only for them to get turned down by Pat Bev.

Beverley himself revealed that in the end, his choice came down to a choice between the Bulls and the Warriors. At this point, we now all know which team the 34-year-old would rather play for:

“It was between Golden State and the Bulls,” Pat Bev said, via NBA Retweet.

The Warriors have been struggling throughout this season, and apparently, they wanted to add more depth to their backcourt. The defending champs needed to bring in some reinforcements, and it appears that they had their sights set on Patrick Beverley. This man is no superstar, but he would have made some sort of impact on the Dubs.

The Bulls, on the other hand, got their man. The fact that Beverley is a Chicago native obviously played a key role in his decision to choose the Bulls. According to reports, Chicago signed him with the intention of bringing in “some ferocity” to their squad. This is exactly what they will get from Pat Bev, so on paper at least, it seems that its mission accomplished for the Bulls.

Beverley played 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season before being dealt at the NBA trade deadline. He put up averages of 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game as a starter for LA.