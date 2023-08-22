Retired NBA superstars either go out traveling in peace or get spotted in public. When the latter happens, most stars get a request for a photo or video greeting for their loved ones. Some also pay reverence to the legends by offering them something that they like or have shown interest in. Italian basketball fans are different. Seeing Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls legend, prompted them to do something hilarious but maybe slightly annoying. And, it may have just settled a debate between him LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant among others.

Michael Jordan has been enjoying his retirement. Now that he has given up his job with the Charlotte Hornets, the Bulls legend has more time to spare. He gets to enjoy the world more and see wonderful places like Italy. His Airness was doing just that but a couple of fans spotted him. They would end up following Jordan while walking.

These fans saw Michael Jordan in Italy and started making goat noises at him 🤣🐐 (via baby_giallux/TT) pic.twitter.com/MyRFSQAIl8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 21, 2023

The fans did not stop by just stalking Michael. Rather, they also made goat noises while recording him taking a walk. The former NBA star did not let out any wild or unusual reaction. He was just avoiding the camera like any other celebrity that was getting followed by paparazzi.

Fans can get quite crazy in their attempts to gain reactions from their heroes. But, invading personal space and bringing annoyance to the Chicago legend may be a little too much. Would this have happened to Kobe Bryant? Will LeBron James also experience this while enjoying his private retirement?