Stephen A Smith appeared on Paul George's podcast, so there is no doubt that a flurry of sound bites will come out from the episode. One sound bite in particular is in regards to the GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James, to which Stephen A Smith makes sure to mention Rich Paul, reports Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“I got him [LeBron James] as the second best player in the history of basketball. I got him, ahead of Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar]. I got him behind no one but [Michael] Jordan. And I said to Mr. Chirper himself, Rich Paul – my boy – and I said, you act like that's an insult. This dude [says] ‘it is an insult.' I said ‘get the fuck out of my face.' Exactly what I said! I don't want to talk to you no more. When you gonna treat like I'm disrespecting a man, who I'm saying in the history of the game that started in 1947, you gonna tell me I'm disrespecting a man by saying he's #2 of all-time you've lost your damn mind. I'm not talking to you.'”

Stephen A Smith does not mince any words when he says that he blatantly tells Rich Paul that he is insane for thinking that Smith is being disrespectful for calling LeBron James the second greatest basketball player of all time behind Michael Jordan. In classic Smith fashion, he specifically says ‘you've lost your damn mind.'

