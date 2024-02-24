Former Chicago Bulls superstar Michael Jordan is expected to make a rare appearance at the United Center Sunday, but it's not to take in a game from his former team. Instead, Jordan is expected to be on hand for an NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings.
The Blackhawks are retiring the jersey of former defenseman Chris Chelios prior to the game. Chelios is one of the team's all-time great players. During his time with the Blackhawks and the years that followed, Chelios and Jordan developed a friendship that included multiple rounds on the golf course.
Chelios makes regular appearances on WSCR-AM, Chicago's all-sports talk radio station. In his recent appearance Wednesday, he revealed that Jordan was one of the dignitaries who would be making an appearance as the former defenseman's No. 7 jersey went to the United Center rafters along with the likes of other Blackhawks greats like Bobby Hull and Stan Mikita.
Ironically, Michael Jordan did not make an appearance earlier during the current NBA season when the Bulls celebrated their 1995-96 championship team and honored the inaugural class for the organization's Ring of Honor.
“I’m going to have them try to bring everybody I possibly can that’s had an impact on me and obviously (Jordan) was a big part of my ’90s,” Chelios said during his appearance on the Mully and Haugh program.
In addition to the Chelios jersey retirement, former Blackhawks star Patrick Kane will make his first appearance at the United Center since leaving the team as he plays for the visiting Red Wings.