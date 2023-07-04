During his time with the Chicago Bulls, Horace Grant saw Michael Jordan as the “devil.” He meant it in a good way, though.

Grant spoke with NBA Insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson on the Scoop B Radio Podcast where he detailed his experience playing for the Bulls alongside His Airness. Grant was drafted by Chicago in 1987 and stayed with the team until 1994. He was a key part of the Windy City franchise's three straight NBA titles from 1991 to 1993.

During his seven-year stay with the Bulls, Grant got a good look at how Jordan conducted himself on the court and in practice. And having that firsthand experience has convinced him there's no other player better than MJ in the history of the game.

“Man let me tell you, we thought this guy was just the devil. When I say the devil that's out of respect. In terms of the way he practiced, we thought that we were the Detroit Pistons or the New York Knicks. This guy practiced so hard, and if you weren't on his team in practice you were his enemy,” Grant told Scoop B.

“And that's how driven this man was, and that's why you can say that he was the best player that ever played this game.”

Sure enough, this isn't a big surprise. Everyone knows how competitive Michael Jordan was (and is still is), so it was only natural for him to go all-out in any game–be it practice or not.

Horace Grant's confession certainly gave fans quite the view of how intense they were even during practices at the time. But hey, it surely paid off with their incredible winning run in the early '90s.

Jordan might have been a “devil” in the eyes of his teammates, but he sure cemented himself as a basketball deity with his legendary career.