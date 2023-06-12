NBA legend Jerry West called Scottie Pippen's recent take on Michael Jordan “disappointing” and urged the seven-time All-Star to call Jordan and resolve things.

“I think that's the most disappointing part about it is, is that team and how special and the bonds,” West said on the “Podcast P” show with Paul George Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

West added: “Maybe somebody wouldn't accept the call.”

Pippen, who won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and Jordan from 1991-93 and 1996-98, said on former Bulls teammate Stacey King's “Gimme the Hot Sauce” podcast that Jordan was a “horrible player.”

“He was horrible to play with,” Pippen said of Jordan before he joined the Bulls. “He was all 1-on-1, he's shooting bad shots. And all of a sudden, we become a team and we start winning, everybody forgot who he was.”

Scottie Pippen also said that Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who has been put against Jordan as the greatest player to ever play, will be “the greatest statistical guy to ever play the game of basketball.”

Pippen voiced support of James in 2012 with the Miami Heat, saying he could go as far as claiming James as the best player ever.

George, who plays for the Los Angeles Clippers — of whom West is a consultant for — said Pippen “paved the way for somebody like me.”

Jordan and Pippen are arguably the best duo in NBA history. They helped the Bulls win 72 games — which was then an NBA record — in 1995-96.

Unfortunately, they have apparently not been on good terms since.