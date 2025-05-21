Josh Giddey may be wearing a Chicago Bulls jersey now, but his heart still holds a special place for his former team. In a Snapchat story that quickly gained attention, Giddey shared his belief that the winner of Game 7 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets could very well go on to win the 2025 NBA Championship.

He ended the post by saying that if the Bulls do not win it all, he hopes the Thunder do. “I think the winner of game 7 OKC v Denver will win the whole thing,” Giddey said in the story. “If the Bulls can't win it then I want OKC to win it,” he added.

Giddey’s connection to Oklahoma City runs deep. Drafted sixth overall by the Thunder in 2021, he made an immediate impact. Over three seasons, he averaged nearly 14 points, over seven rebounds, and close to six assists per game. He became the youngest player in league history to record a triple-double and quickly built a reputation as one of the most promising young playmakers in the league. Alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he helped the Thunder return to playoff contention.

But in a surprising trade ahead of the 2024 season, Giddey was sent to the Bulls in exchange for defensive ace Alex Caruso. The trade shocked many, but it gave Giddey a bigger role on a team that needed creativity and control at the guard position. With Lonzo Ball still battling injuries, the Bulls turned to Giddey to help run the floor and anchor their backcourt.

Giddey did not disappoint. In his first season with the Bulls, he posted averages of 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. His versatile play style and court vision gave the Bulls a new dimension, and he joined elite company by logging over 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, and 500 assists in a single season, a feat only Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen had achieved for the franchise.

Despite his move to Chicago, Giddey’s admiration for the Thunder remains strong. His recent message reflects genuine respect for his former teammates and the culture he grew up in as a young player. While he stays focused on building a winning future in Chicago, his words show that loyalty and appreciation do not end with a trade.

As the playoffs heat up, fans are watching both Giddey and the Thunder closely. Whether it is with Chicago or cheering from afar, Giddey remains part of the story.