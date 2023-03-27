Patrick Beverley has made no secret of his desire to give the Los Angeles Lakers a little payback since the team traded him to the Chicago Bulls last month.

Beverley on this: “I got paid a ton of money to post something. And I was late posting it so I didn’t want the window to close. I’m not out here to try to troll anybody.” https://t.co/PJjcZ5KOSI — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 26, 2023

Beverley has used his anger and resentment to fuel his solid play with the Bulls since his arrival. While Beverley is not a high scoring player, his signature has been his outstanding defense and the Bulls have played much better basketball since his arrival.

Chicago registered a 118-108 victory over the Lakers Sunday and Beverley posted a tweet that appeared designed to get under the skin of his former team. He posted his photo along with scattered rolls of toilet paper — Ultrasoft — in his car, along with some stinging words apparently directed at his former franchise.

“I got paid a ton of money to post something. And I was late posting it so I didn’t want the window to close. I’m not out here to try to troll anybody.”

Beverley and the Bulls earned a 118-108 victory over the Lakers Sunday as Zach LaVine scored 32 points to lead the visitors to the victory. Running mate DeMar DeRozan added 17 points for the Bulls while Beverley contributed 10 points and 5 assists to the effort.

Patrick Beverley connected on 4 of 7 shots from the field in 22 minutes of action. The former Laker guard will get another opportunity to take on his former employer when the Bulls host the Lakers Wednesday night. Prior to that return match, the Bulls will remain on the West Coast and play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night